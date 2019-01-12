Otthon győzött a Chelsea

Premier League, 22. forduló:
Chelsea-Newcastle United 2-1 (1-1)
korábban:
Brighton-FC Liverpool 0-1 (0-0)
Burnley-Fulham 2-1 (2-1)
Cardiff City-Huddersfield Town 0-0
Crystal Palace-Watford 1-2 (1-0)
Leicester City-Southampton 1-2 (0-2)
West Ham United-Arsenal 1-0 (0-0)
vasárnap játsszák:
Everton-Bournemouth 15.15
Tottenham Hotspur-Manchester United 17.30
hétfőn játsszák:
Manchester City-Wolverhampton Wanderers 21.00
A tabella:
1. Liverpool 22 50-10 57 pont
2. Manchester City 21 56-17 50
3. Tottenham Hotspur 21 46-22 48
4. Chelsea 22 40-17 47
5. Arsenal 22 46-32 41
6. Manchester United 21 43-32 38
7. Watford 22 32-32 32
8. Leicester City 22 26-25 31
9. West Ham 22 30-32 31
10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 23-25 29
11. Everton 21 31-31 27
12. Bournemouth 21 32-40 27
13. Brighton 22 24-30 26
14. Crystal Palace 22 20-28 22
15. Burnley 22 23-43 21
16. Southampton 22 23-39 19
17. Cardiff City 22 19-41 19
18. Newcastle United 22 16-31 18
19. Fulham 22 20-49 14
20. Huddersfield 22 13-37 11