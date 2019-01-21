2019. január 21., hétfő, Ágnes napja
Gazdaság
2019. január 21. hétfő 12:09

Magyarország fürdői – Rudas Gyógyfürdő

PRO-KOORD

Miért kedvelik a külföldiek is a Rudast? Mitől különleges az épület, a víz? A hasznos és praktikus tudnivalók mellett bepillanthatunk a Rudas semmi máshoz nem hasonlítható hangulatába. Kinézhetünk a világ egyik legszebb városára a panoráma fürdőből…

Our healing thermal waters – Rudas Thermal Bath

Why do foreigners like Rudas? Why is the water and building unique? In addition to useful and practical information, you can take a look at Rudas’s one of a kind atmosphere. You can look at one of the most beautiful cities in the world from the panoramic spa.

(With English subtitle)

