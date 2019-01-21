2019. január 21., hétfő, Ágnes napja
Gazdaság
A cikk emailben történő elküldéséhez kattintson ide, vagy másolja le és küldje el ezt a linket: https://magyaridok.hu/gazdasag/magyarorszag-furdoi-heviz-tofurdo-3870770/
2019. január 21. hétfő 14:15

Magyarország fürdői – Hévíz Tófürdő

PRO-KOORD

Európa egyetlen természetes meleg vizű gyógytava Hévízen található. Ez már önmagában is különlegesség, de, ha még a víz összetételét is hozzá tesszük, igazi Hungarikum! Az iszapkezelésnél pedig eszünkbe jut a Tenkes kapitánya jellegzetes képsora is. Talán nem kell mondanunk: a fürdőt a magyarok mellett rengetegen keresik fel külföldről is…

OUR HEALING THERMAL WATERS – Hévíz Thermal Lake

Europe’s only natural thermal lake can be found in Hévíz. That’s special already, but if you add the composition of the water to it, it’s a real Hungaricum! During mud treatment, you can recall the famous scene from „Captain Tenkes”. Does it need saying? The bath is visited not just by Hungarians, but people from abroad as well.

(With English subtitle)

Címkék:
Csak egy kattintásra van attól, hogy ne maradjon le a Magyar Idők mérvadó híreiről! IDE kattintva feliratkozhat hírlevelünkre, mi pedig napi két e-mailben elküldjük Önnek legfontosabb cikkeinket. (Ez a szolgáltatás ingyenes!)

Kiemelt

Babos ellazította Fucsovicsot
Női párosban a címvédő Babos, Mladenovic duó sikerrel vette a második fordulót, a vegyes páros első körében pedig nyert a most debütáló Babos, Fucsovics kettős is.

Poszt-trauma

Alföldit zavarja a békesség
Trockizmusba hajló hitvallás.

Poszt-trauma

Ülj le, egyes!
Bangóné ismét bizonyított.

Poszt-trauma

Locsolják a pénzt a ballib médiára
Szintet lépett a Zuckerberg-galaxis.

Poszt-trauma

Blanka, talán még nem késő!
A ballib sajtóban vírusként terjed tovább a kecskeméti mocskolódás.

Hirdetés

Oldalainkon sütiket használunk a jobb működés érdekében. Adatvédelmi nyilatkozatunkból tájékozódhat az Ön adatainak védelméről. Adatvédelmi nyilatkozatunkat itt olvashatja el.

Szívesen olvasna hasonló cikkeket? Csatlakozzon Facebook-csoportunkhoz!    