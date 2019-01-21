Magyarország fürdői – Hévíz Tófürdő

Európa egyetlen természetes meleg vizű gyógytava Hévízen található. Ez már önmagában is különlegesség, de, ha még a víz összetételét is hozzá tesszük, igazi Hungarikum! Az iszapkezelésnél pedig eszünkbe jut a Tenkes kapitánya jellegzetes képsora is. Talán nem kell mondanunk: a fürdőt a magyarok mellett rengetegen keresik fel külföldről is…

OUR HEALING THERMAL WATERS – Hévíz Thermal Lake

Europe’s only natural thermal lake can be found in Hévíz. That’s special already, but if you add the composition of the water to it, it’s a real Hungaricum! During mud treatment, you can recall the famous scene from „Captain Tenkes”. Does it need saying? The bath is visited not just by Hungarians, but people from abroad as well.

(With English subtitle)